Freight Visit Iowa in Must-Win Battle against the Barnstormers

July 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Freight are taking on the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday. After two back-to-back wins and a bye week, Fishers is ready to hit the road again in hopes for another win.

FIRE DEFENSE

The Freight had an exciting game in Tulsa two weeks ago. With three exhilarating interceptions by Aaron Jackson, The Freight defense was on fire only giving up one touchdown in the first quarter and stopping Tulsa from scoring the rest of the game. Coming out of the huge win, they are ready to take on the Barnstormers who are 1-12.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Barnstormers haven't won a game since the last time they met the Freight back in April, meaning Iowa is currently on a nine game losing streak. Both teams' rosters have changed since the last time they met so this game will look different than what we have seen in the past. The Freight are hoping to keep the momentum up and take a win against the Barnstormers.







