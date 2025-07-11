Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Toree Boyd

July 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Toree Boyd for the 2025 season.

Toree Boyd (6-3, 315) returns to the Green Bay Blizzard. The offensive lineman joined at a similar point in the 2024 season. With just three weeks remaining in the 2025 regular season, Boyd brings additional experience to the team.

From 2013 to 2016, Boyd suited up for Howard University, appearing in 30 games as a Bison. He was selected as a 2nd Team All-MEAC OL twice during that period. Boyd impressed professional teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, where he signed as an undrafted free agent. The Miami, Florida native has also spent time on the Arizona Rattlers (IFL), Bismarck Bucks (IFL), Las Vegas Knight Hawks (IFL), Frisco Fighters (IFL), and the New Orleans Breakers (USFL).

In July 2024, Boyd signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. He appeared in three games, including both playoff games. Now, about one year later, Boyd returns to the team and bolsters an already impressive offensive line. The O-Line unit has given up the second-fewest sacks in the league. An additional lineman may make a difficult-to-handle unit more formidable.

This Saturday, the Green Bay Blizzard face off with the Eastern Conference first-seeded Quad City Steamwheelers. Fans are welcome to travel to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois. The game will also be streaming on the IFL Network. Fans can watch for free at the official Blizzard Watch Party at The Bar - Holmgren Way.









