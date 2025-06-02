Freight Play to Steal Win from Pirates

June 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight will host the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday night for Freight Tackles Cancer. These teams played each other on April 12 in Massachusetts, where the Pirates defeated the Freight, 50-4.

After a tough loss on the road to the Green Bay Blizzard last Friday, the Freight are hoping to get a win this week against the Pirates. Last week their star running back, Shane Simpson had three touchdowns and 46 rushing yards. The Freight had not yet signed him the last time they faced the Pirates so they expect him to add a boost in offense for the team.

The Pirates are coming off a win last week, against the Jacksonville Sharks, 43-29. This ended their three game losing streak against the Green Bay Blizzard, Tucson Sugar Skulls, and the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Last week they scored 22 points in the second quarter which is the most they have scored in a single quarter this season. They are 3-5 so far on the season.







