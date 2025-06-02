Iowa Barnstormers Sign Defensive Back

June 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Gabriel Amegatcher to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Amegatcher (6-2, 195, Northern Illinois) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Amegatcher began his career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he redshirted for five seasons. During his time with the Lopers, Amegatcher appeared in 21 games and collected numerous accolades including four-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll and All-MIAA honors. In his final collegiate season, Amegatcher transferred to Northern Illinois University where he appeared in 13 games with the Huskies.

