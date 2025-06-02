Momentum Shifts and Playoff Stakes Take Center Stage

Week 11 in the Indoor Football League delivered high-scoring shootouts, dramatic comebacks, and pivotal wins that reshaped the playoff picture. As several teams extended win streaks or snapped skids, others saw opportunities slip away in tightly contested matchups. With postseason positioning beginning to crystallize, every possession-and every point-is taking on added meaning.

Pirates Pound the Rock to Power Past Sharks

May 29 | Tsongas Center, Lowell, MA

The Pirates controlled the tempo in a high-effort win over the Sharks, taking a 43-29 victory on Thursday night. Massachusetts used a balanced attack led by RB Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 140 yards and 2 TDs, while QB Kenji Bahar added two rushing scores and two more through the air. WR Isaac Zico hauled in both of Bahar's touchdown passes, capping a dominant second quarter that put the Pirates up 29-10 at halftime.

Jacksonville made it competitive in the second half behind dual-threat QB Tyler Huff, who ran for two scores and threw a pair of touchdowns to Marcus Rogers. However, the Pirates' ground game proved too much, finishing with a 172-77 rushing edge. Jacksonville drops to 6-3 while Massachusetts climbs to 3-5, keeping them in playoff contention.

Blizzard Outrun Freight in Offensive Showcase

May 30 | Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, WI

Green Bay continued its strong 2025 campaign with a 55-39 home win over Fishers Freight. The Blizzard struck early and often, including a 57-yard kickoff return TD by Jazeric Peterson and three total touchdowns from RB Jalyn Cagle. QB Maxwell Meylor threw for three scores and ran for two more in a well-rounded performance.

Fishers Freight kept it close, entering halftime only trailing 24-23. Fishers leaned heavily on RB Shane Simpson, who found the end zone three times on the ground. Carlos Davis added a rushing TD and a passing score, but the Freight couldn't keep up, as they gave up three consecutive Blizzard touchdowns to start the second half. Green Bay improved to 6-3 with the victory, while the Freight fell to 2-7.

Steamwheelers Survive Slugfest in Tulsa

May 30 | BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Indoor football isn't always a showcase for defense, but that's exactly what unfolded in Tulsa on Saturday. Neither team eclipsed 200 total yards, as both defenses made their presence felt. Quad City's defense clamped down early, limiting former MVP TJ Edwards and the Oilers to just six points through the first three quarters. QB Daquan Neal paced the Steamwheelers with three total touchdowns-two passing and one rushing-while the defense grabbed two key interceptions.

Edwards finally found his rhythm late, engineering a 21-point fourth quarter surge that nearly brought Tulsa all the way back. But Quad City answered with 14 points of their own in the final frame to fend off the comeback and preserve a critical 31-27 win. With playoff seeding implications looming, the Steamwheelers improved to 7-2, while Tulsa dropped to 6-3.

Gunslingers Rebound with Commanding Road Win

May 31 | Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

San Antonio kept their 2025 alive in emphatic fashion, defeating the Sugar Skulls 48-28 behind a breakout game from QB Joaquin Collazo. Collazo threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score. WR Kali Rashaad had two rushing TDs and one receiving, pacing the Gunslingers' 275-yard offensive output.

Tucson QB Jorge Reyna threw two TDs and RB Jamyest Williams ran for two TDs, but the Sugar Skulls couldn't overcome a slow start and were outscored 28-6 in the first half. San Antonio improved to 3-6, while Tucson slid to 3-5 with its second straight loss.

Strike Force Escape Prescott Valley

May 31 | Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

San Diego pulled off a dramatic 35-32 win over the Wranglers, with both teams combining for 40 points in the fourth quarter. Strike Force QB Rudy Johnson led the charge with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and added a touchdown pass to Jalen Sample. The Strike Force defense came up with two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

NAZ QB Ramone Atkins tallied three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), and Arland Bruce scored twice-once on a reception and once on a 52-yard kickoff return. But despite 262 yards of total offense, the Wranglers were unable to protect their fourth-quarter lead. San Diego improved to 5-4, while NAZ dropped to 1-8.

Knight Hawks Ground Rattlers in Statement Win

May 31 | Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Vegas avoided its third straight loss in a 52-37 upset over top-seeded Arizona. QB Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing score, while RB Antonio Wimbush scored three total touchdowns including a 47-yard kickoff return TD. The Knight Hawks racked up 197 total yards on just 35 plays.

Arizona's Ron Brown Jr. scored four times (three rushing, one receiving) and Dalton Sneed threw for 163 yards and a touchdown, but the Rattlers struggled to finish drives and couldn't overcome special teams breakdowns. Vegas climbed to 5-4 with the win, while Arizona fell to 7-2.

Around the League

As the playoff picture tightens, Week 11 delivered everything from gritty defensive efforts to explosive scoring bursts. With momentum shifting across both conferences, every game matters more than ever. Watch all the action on-demand at www.IFLNetwork.com.







