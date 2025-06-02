Iowa Barnstormers Add Receiver

June 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Joe Nowden to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Nowden (6-3, 190, Eastern Michigan) joins the Iowa Barnstormers with Indoor Football League (IFL) experience under his belt after previously playing with the Bay Area Panthers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before joining the San Diego Strikeforce. Collegiately, Nowden began his career at Eastern Michigan University as a walk-on.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Single game tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are available now for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.