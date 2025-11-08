Barnstormers Kick off Holidays with Ugly Sweater Party

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have teamed up with The Pelican Post Bar and Grille to host their Third Annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Party as part of John's Christmas Extravaganza. The party will take place on Thursday, November 20 from 5:30 pm. - 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Barnstormers will be kicking off the holiday season by hosting an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party at The Pelican Post Bar and Grille on Thursday, November 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Fans are invited to wear their best ugly sweater to ring in the holidays with the Barnstormers while enjoying a meal from The Pelican Post Bar & Grille's extensive and delicious menu. The event will feature the Iowa Barnstormers Gift Drive, A raffle for Christmas gifts, and Ugly Sweater contest.

Individuals who bring brand new, unopened gifts to donate to the John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive benefiting Children and Families of Iowa will receive one (1) free raffle ticket for every gift they donate. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for $5 each (cash only). The raffle will feature Christmas Gifts from the Barnstormers that feature a variety of items. All Gifts will be valued at a minimum of $100.

RSVP HERE BY 11/17 and you will receive a bonus raffle ticket.

Members of the Barnstormers staff from front office to Flight Line will be secretly selecting their top favorite holiday sweaters to enter into an Ugly Sweater Contest. Those selected will be notified and have the opportunity to show off their sweater to the group with the winner receiving a Cozy Winter Gift from the Iowa Barnstormers.

The Pelican Post Bar & Grille is located at 265 50th Street in West Des Moines. The locally owned bar offers a full bar, awesome food, and live music with a subtle beach vibe.







