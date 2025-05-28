Rohach Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed quarterback Grant Rohach to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Rohach (6-1, 220, Iowa State) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers following a stint with the team during the 2018 Championship season. The former Iowa State Quarterback served as the Barnstormers backup in 2018, but capitalized on his time in the starting seat coming out victorious with each opportunity. Rohach returns to the Barnstormers in the same position, bringing his leadership to the roster.

Rohach will join the Barnstormers following the bye week as the team travels to Green Bay to face the Blizzard.

