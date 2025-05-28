Thursday Night Ifl: Sharks and Pirates Rekindle Rivalry in Lowell

Tsongas Center - Thursday, May 29 at 6:05 PM CT

Jacksonville Sharks (6-2) at Massachusetts Pirates (2-5)

The IFL's Week 11 kicks off early with a heated Eastern Conference showdown as the surging Jacksonville Sharks travel north to take on the Massachusetts Pirates in Thursday Night IFL action. This will be their third meeting in 2025, with each team winning one on the road. Now the rubber match between clubs who have shared no love over the years, and though their 2025 records seem miles apart, the rivalry remains fierce and unpredictable.

Sharks Surging, Pirates Desperate

Jacksonville comes in at 6-2, tied for first in the Eastern Conference and riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling comeback win in Week 10. The Sharks have leaned on a versatile offense and a ball-hawking defense to climb the standings, but they may be facing uncertainty at the most important position. QB1 Kaleb Barker missed last week's game, and his status for Thursday remains unclear. Barker has been quietly having a standout season, throwing for over 800 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding efficiency and leadership to the offense.

In his absence, JAX rotated between two signal callers. Dual-threat Tyler Huff stepped in and scored three rushing touchdowns, sharing time with Blain Espinosa who threw and ran for a touchdown, showcasing the depth of Jacksonville's quarterback room. Still, whether it's Barker, Huff or Espinosa under center, the Sharks will need to stay sharp against a hungry Massachusetts defense looking to snap its skid.

Massachusetts, meanwhile, is reeling. At 2-5, the Pirates sit near the bottom of the conference and are in urgent need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They'll need to lean on their defense (7th in points allowed) and avoid costly turnovers to slow the Sharks' tempo and spark a mid-season turnaround.

Players to Watch

Kaleb Barker / Tyler Huff / Blaine Espinosa (Sharks QBs) Is Barker ready? If not, will it be a tandem effort? Big questions for the most important position on the field.

Malik Jones (Sharks DB) leads the league in interceptions (6) and will be tracking any miscues from Kenji Bahar.

Kenji Bahar (Pirates QB) has over 900 passing yards but with a 10-8 TD/INT ratio, he will need to improve ball security to give the Pirates a shot.

Pooka Williams (Pirates RB) brings power and balance to the offense with 300 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on the season.

What's on the Line

For the Sharks, this is a golden opportunity to grab sole possession of first place in the East. For Massachusetts, it's a must-win at home to stop the slide and preserve any remaining playoff hopes. Add in the history between these two programs, and you've got the makings of a high-energy, high-stakes Thursday night matchup.

This rivalry has always delivered intensity-and with postseason positioning at stake, expect nothing less than a war in Lowell.

