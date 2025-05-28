IFL Announces Week Ten Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League has announced its Players of the Week following a competitive Week 10 of the 2025 season. Tulsa QB TJ Edwards takes home Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Oilers to a thrilling comeback. Jacksonville's Javaris Davis earns Defensive Player of the Week, while Vegas return specialist Antonio Wimbush is recognized on Special Teams following a standout effort.

Offensive Player of the Week: TJ Edwards (QB, Tulsa Oilers)

Edwards continued his MVP-caliber season with another electrifying performance, leading Tulsa to a dramatic last-second win on the road in Iowa. He finished 20-of-32 for 196 yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding 75 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. His seven total touchdowns powered the Oilers to a crucial victory and earned him his fourth Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Javaris Davis (DB, Jacksonville Sharks)

Davis was a key playmaker in Jacksonville's win, anchoring the defense with seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. His all-around effort helped the Sharks secure another important road victory as they continue to position themselves for the postseason.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Antonio Wimbush (KR, Vegas Knight Hawks)

Despite the loss to San Diego, Wimbush provided a bright spot for Vegas with a game-changing performance in the return game. He recorded seven kick returns for 169 yards, including a touchdown that helped swing momentum and keep the Knight Hawks within striking distance late.

