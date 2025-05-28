Antonio Wimbush Named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week

May 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush

(Vegas Knight Hawks) Vegas Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush(Vegas Knight Hawks)

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, May 28, that Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush has been named the league's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.

Wimbush returned five kicks in the Knight Hawks' 42-39 defeat to the San Diego Strike Force, totaling 100 yards and a touchdown in the return game for Vegas. Prior to Week 10, Wimbush had totaled 14 returns and 171 yards in seven games for the season.

The second-year Knight Hawk added a rushing touchdown against San Diego, and he now has 12 rushing touchdowns this season to rank tied for third in the IFL.

Wimbush is the first Knight Hawk to ever earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He is the eighth Knight Hawk to ever be named Player of the Week by the IFL, and the first this season.

The Knight Hawks return home to Lee's Family Forum on Saturday to face the Arizona Rattlers on Kids Day. Click here to purchase single-game tickets for Kids Day.

