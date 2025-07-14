Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Christmas in July Game

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, July 14, plans for their Christmas in July game, which will take place this Saturday, July 19. The team will take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers at 6 p.m. PT. The first 1,500 fans will receive an exclusive holiday ornament, and the first 1,000 will get a commemorative poster. Christmas in July is presented by WOW Car Wash, and all fans will receive a free car wash voucher from WOW Car Wash.

The Knight Hawks will be celebrating the holidays early with the below activations:

Meet and greet with Santa behind section 6 Meet and greet with the Grinch behind section 19 Holiday face painting Knight Hawks holiday sweaters will be available for purchase at The Saddlery Specialty holiday themed drinks, cocktails, and concessions will be available for purchase Wear your favorite holiday sweater or best festive gear to the game!

The first-ever Vegas Knight Hawks cheer clinic will take place before the game. Young fans have the opportunity to learn cheers, stunts, and dance routines from the official Vegas Knight Hawk cheerleaders. Participants will receive a team branded t-shirt, a photo op with the team, a ticket to that evening's Knight Hawks game, and the opportunity to perform at halftime. Click here for more information and to purchase.

In honor of the Knight Hawks highest scoring game in team history, where they racked up 82 points, the team is offering an $82 ticket deal. For fans who purchase this offer, they will receive two (2) second row tickets and a VKH football for $82 all-in. Click here to purchase.

Fans can listen on 1230AM The Game, or stream the game on the IFL Network.







