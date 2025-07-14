Week 18 IFL Coaches Poll

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the playoff race continues to shake up the IFL Coaches Poll.

The Bay Area Panthers reclaim the top spot in Week 18, overtaking Quad City following a statement win over the Vegas Knight Hawks. Arizona makes the biggest jump of the week, climbing three spots to No. 3 after clinching a playoff berth with a dominant home victory. San Diego drops to fourth, while Vegas and Green Bay round out the top six. Jacksonville slides to No. 7 after a tough road loss.

WEEK 18 COACHES POLL

Bay Area Panthers (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-1)

Arizona Rattlers (+3)

San Diego Strike Force (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-3)

Tulsa Oilers (+2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-1)

Fishers Freight (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

