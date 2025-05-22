Williams Earns IFL Honors

May 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams was named the Indoor Football League's Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 9, the League announced.

Williams (6-1, 195, Buffalo) earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week Honors for the second week in a row after another powerful return game performance. In the May 17 matchup against the Green Bay Blizzard, Williams totaled 186 yards on seven returns including a 52-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Williams and the Barnstormers will take on the Tulsa Oilers this Friday, May 23 at Wells Fargo Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available now for as low as $18.

The Indoor Football League awarded quarterback Max Meylor of the Green Bay Blizzard with Offensive Player of the Week, while linebacker Andre White of the Green Bay Blizzard earned Defensive Player of the Week.

