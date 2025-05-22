IFL Week 10 Preview: Rivalries, Revenge, and the Race to the Top

Week 10 brings the IFL past the halfway point, and the stakes are rising. With tightly bunched standings in both conferences, every win-or slip-up-could shape the postseason picture. This week features a rematch of a lopsided blowout, an in-state rivalry with playoff implications, and a key Western showdown between teams battling to stay above water. Let's break it all down.

Friday Night Rematch: Oilers Eye Sweep in Iowa

Tulsa Oilers (5-2) at Iowa Barnstormers (1-6)

Friday, May 23 - 7:05 PM CT | Wells Fargo Arena

The Oilers took Round one against Iowa in Week 8 with a wild 68-57 win in Oklahoma and now head to Des Moines looking to continue their push in the Eastern standings. Quarterback TJ Edwards leads the league in rushing touchdowns (14) and total scores (39), and continues to be the league's most dangerous dual-threat weapon.

Iowa will once again turn to James Cahoon, who ranks second in passing yards per game and has developed solid chemistry with Quian Williams (536 yards, 10 TDs). But after giving up an average of 71 points per game over the last two weeks, the Barnstormers will need a massive defensive turnaround to avoid a season sweep and their seventh loss of the year.

Sharks Look to Feast Again in Fishers

Jacksonville Sharks (5-2) at Fishers Freight (2-5)

Saturday, May 24 - 6:05 PM CT | Fishers Event Center

Just last week, the Sharks dismantled the Freight 59-27 behind Kaleb Barker's five-touchdown performance. Jacksonville has quietly emerged as one of the league's most balanced teams, ranking number one in total defense and sixth in scoring offense.

Fishers, meanwhile, is reeling. They've dropped five straight, despite flashes from quarterback Jiya Wright, the IFL's top rusher (387 yards). Unless the Freight clean up their turnover issues and get stops early, Jacksonville could run away with another one.

San Antonio Surging, Panthers on Alert

Bay Area Panthers (5-2) at San Antonio Gunslingers (2-5)

Saturday, May 24 - 6:05 PM CT | Freeman Coliseum

Don't let the record fool you-San Antonio enters this game on a high after a wild 49-48 OT win over San Diego. Quarterback Joaquin Collazo III threw for seven touchdowns in the win, five to NyQwan Murray, who leads the league in both receiving TDs (11) and yards per game (83.2).

Bay Area, however, has been solid. Quarterback Josh Jones ranks top five in both passing and rushing and is also coming off a seven-touchdown game. But if the Panthers' defense struggles against San Antonio's passing attack, this has the makings of another shootout. Trap game alert?

Arizona Action: Wranglers Try to Defend Prescott Valley

Arizona Rattlers (6-1) at Northern Arizona Wranglers (1-6)

Saturday, May 24 - 8:05 PM CT | Findlay Toyota Center

The Rattlers have quietly become the class of the West, sitting atop the standings with the league's most explosive offense (264.0 YPG). Quarterback Dalton Sneed has accounted for 35 touchdowns and averages nearly 173 passing yards per game, while wideout Isaiah Huston (474 yards, 8 TDs) continues to be a matchup nightmare.

Northern Arizona finally grabbed its first win of the year last week behind Ramone Atkins, who combined for five touchdowns in a home win over Massachusetts. But facing Arizona's top-ranked unit will be a much stiffer test. If the Wranglers can generate pressure, they might just make this rivalry game interesting.

Sunday Night Showdown: Strike Force, Knight Hawks in Crucial Clash

Vegas Knight Hawks (4-3) at San Diego Strike Force (3-4)

Sunday, May 25 - 8:05 PM CT | Frontwave Arena

This one feels like a playoff eliminator. San Diego is coming off a heartbreaking OT loss to San Antonio, while Vegas blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead to Arizona. Both clubs desperately need a win to stay in the West race.

The Knight Hawks boast a top-4 offense, and Ja'Rome Johnson (11 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs) is dangerous both through the air and on the ground. But he'll face a San Diego defense that's inconsistent but opportunistic. Nate Davis and Rudy Johnson have been productive for the Strike Force, but missed kicks and red zone miscues have haunted them. Expect a fast, physical game with sizeable postseason implications.

Week 10. Here We Go.

With playoff races tightening and rivalries intensifying, Week 10 promises high drama across the IFL. From redemption games to statement opportunities, every snap matters more than ever. Don't miss a minute-catch every game live or on demand at www.IFLNetwork.com, your home for all the action, highlights, and exclusive content from around the league.







