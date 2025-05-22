IFL Announces Week Nine Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week Nine of the 2025 season. Green Bay Blizzard quarterback Max Meylor has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Blizzard linebacker Andre White takes home Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Iowa Barnstormers kick returner Quian Williams earns Special Teams Player of the Week.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: MAX MEYLOR (QB, GREEN BAY BLIZZARD)

Meylor put on a clinic in Green Bay's win at Iowa, completing 13 of 17 passes for 204 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 56 rushing yards and a ninth score on the ground, matching the league's highest single-game touchdown total this season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: ANDRE WHITE (LB, GREEN BAY BLIZZARD)

White led a dominant defensive effort in the Blizzard's road win, finishing with 5.5 total tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and a pass breakup. His all-around play helped Green Bay control the game on both sides of the ball.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QUIAN WILLIAMS (KR, IOWA BARNSTORMERS)

Williams continued his breakout season on special teams, earning back-to-back Player of the Week honors. He totaled 186 yards on seven returns, including a 52-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that provided a major spark for the Barnstormers.

