DL Michael Mason Joins the Pirates

May 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive lineman Michael Mason. The 6'3", 280 lb. former undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League was most recently in camp with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League before being released on May 14.

Last season, Mason went to camp with the Chargers and made three tackles in preseason games.

Mason, who hails from Florence, SC, played as a graduate student at Coastal Carolina in 2023. An All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention selection, Mason started 13 games, making 67 tackles with 10.5 for a loss with seven sacks and one quarterback hurry. He also forced one fumble while recovering another. His signature game was against Old Dominion, where he made a career high of 12 tackles. He noticed a season high of 2.5 tackles for a loss and recorded a sack.

Mason played four seasons at Wofford in Spartanburg, SC from 2019 through 2022. There he played in 36 games for the Terriers making 22 starts. He graduated with 149 tackles with 30 tackles for a loss. He also had 20 sacks, one pass defended, forced six fumbles and recovered two others. Mason excelled in the classroom as he was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Mason had the distinction of being the first player in Wofford history to be named to an All-Southern Conference First or Second Team for four straight seasons.







