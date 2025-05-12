Tom Menas' Defense Shows Strong Flashes in Pirates' Loss to Sugar Skulls

May 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







TUCSON, AZ - On an up-and-down outing for the Pirates in their 47-26 loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls Saturday evening, it was evident that new head coach Tom Menas has already made a positive mark on the Massachusetts defense.

Six games into the 2025 season, the Pirates' defense ranks top five in the IFL in every major statistical category: eight sacks (tied for the league's best), three forced fumbles, and eight interceptions. Massachusetts recorded two interceptions in the first half alone on Saturday.

Sugar Skulls quarterback Jorge Reyna took a chance on a deep ball to jump out to an early first-quarter lead, targeting versatile running back Jamyest Williams on a skinny post to the opposing ten-yard line. Former first-round NFL draft pick and Pirates defensive back Matt Elam made a textbook play, leaping in the air to high-point the football, securing the turnover as he collided with the turf.

Massachusetts shut down the Tucson offense on back-to-back opening drives, as defensive back Destin Mack came away with the Pirates' second interception late in the first quarter.

Hybrid defensive back Marquis Waters was another standout player from Saturday, recording five total tackles and three sacks. The Delray Beach, FL, native was also awarded the Cross Insurance play of the game on a pick-six that was called back due to an illegal blindside block.

However, the defense and team as a whole struggled to maintain success through the second half, failing to get a stop in the third quarter.

Elam noted that the defense was aggressive in the first half, with every player challenging their matchups. He added that if everyone can execute their job, they will continue to win those matchups throughout the contest.

The Pirates' stout defensive play in creating turnovers did not extend the length of the game primarily due to penalties that dragged out the Sugar Skulls' offensive drives, exhausting the defense, and giving Tucson more opportunities.

Massachusetts had the Sugar Skulls right where they wanted them consistently, but a small mishap quickly changed that promising field positioning.

"We just have to be more disciplined and understand the game," said Elam. "We have to execute, be smart, and be disciplined."

Trailing 26-14 in the third quarter, the Sugar Skulls began a drive at their seven-yard line. Waters lined up in the box on 1st & 10 and blitzed the quarterback, pushing Williams, who was in blitz pickup, into Reyna for a sack.

Following two more defensive stops, on 4th & 15, Waters' pick-six was called back due to a penalty, awarding Tucson a first down that led to another Williams rushing score to cap off a five-minute drive.

Massachusetts ended the game with eight total penalties, doubling the Sugar Skulls' four.

As Elam alluded to, if the Pirates can mop up their penalties and play more disciplined, the defense will continue to post league-leading numbers, consistently coming up big when it matters the most.

The Pirates remain in Arizona for the week in preparation for Sunday's outing against the Northern Arizona Wranglers, as the team searches for its first win under Menas to advance to 3-4 on the season.

What does the team need to do to keep their heads high and maintain a positive mindset heading into next week?

"Become more of a team and understand that you're going to go through things like this," said Elam. "You just have to continue to come closer together and be there for each other."







