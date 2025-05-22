Freight Mourn Loss of Colts Owner Jim Irsay

May 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







Dear Fishers Freight and Indy Fuel Fans,

On behalf of the entire Hallett Sports organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts and the entire Indianapolis sports community. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Irsay, who has been a staple of Indiana culture for decades.

Jim was an excellent ambassador of all sports in Indianapolis and an integral part of growing the community. His commitment to mental health initiatives has changed the landscape of sports for the better and he will be missed.

His enthusiasm, generosity, and deep love for sports has transformed this city immeasurably. He helped lay the groundwork for the one-of-a-kind sports city we have and his work on 'Kicking the Stigma' will have an immense impact on bettering mental health in sports for years to come.

Over the years, Jim has been a friend and advocate for our own growing teams. He was always ready to celebrate a win with us from the Fuel clinching the playoffs to the addition of the Freight this season, adding more accessibility to football in our shared community.

He will be deeply missed.

With heartfelt condolences,

Jim Hallett Chairman, Fishers Freight and Indy Fuel







