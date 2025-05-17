Freight Fall to Sharks in First of Back-To-Back Meetings

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight headed to Jacksonville to take on the Sharks after both teams had a bye week last week. After a dominant first half by the Sharks, the Freight could not catch up in time and ultimately fell 59-27.

FIRST QUARTER

On the first drive of the game, Freight quarterback Jiya Wright threw an interception, giving the ball to Jacksonville.

Larry McCammon ran the ball in for the first touchdown of the game. After a successful extra point kick from Sharks kicker Dylan Barnas, Jacksonville went up 7-0.

After stopping the Freight on their next possession, the Sharks added to their lead with a touchdown by Ka'Ron Ashley. With another good kick by Barnas, they took a 14-0 lead before the quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER

On the first drive of the quarter, the Freight were stopped again after an incomplete pass turned the ball over.

The Sharks scored another touchdown soon after. This time it was Jaedon Stoshak, followed up by a good kick to make it 21-0.

Fishers got on the board next with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jiya Wright. After a good kick, the score was 21-7.

Kaleb Barker answered back quickly with a touchdown for the Sharks to make it 28-7. Dylan Barnas had another successful kick.

Time ticked down on the first half, and the Freight felt the pressure to score again. After a timeout for injury, lengthy review, and a timeout called with just four seconds remaining, the Freight were stopped again.

The half ended with a score of 28-7 in favor of the Sharks.

THIRD QUARTER

Kaleb Barker scored a touchdown on the first drive of the half for the Sharks. This put them up 35-7 after a good extra point.

On the kickoff, Barnas scored the deuce by getting the ball through the uprights. This made it 37-7.

McCammon scored his second touchdown of the game for Jacksonville to make it 44-7. After this, the Freight replaced Wright at quarterback with Keegan Shoemaker.

Shane 'Suga' Simpson ran in a touchdown to make it 44-13. That is how the score remained after Fishers attempted a two-point conversion but did not get it.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Sharks brought in quarterback Blaine Espinosa for the fourth quarter and quickly, he passed to Shostak who collected his second touchdown of the night. This made it 50-13.

About halfway through the quarter, Shoemaker ran into the endzone to score the Freight's third touchdown of the game. After a successful two-point conversion, the score was 50-21.

After another lengthy review, the Freight regained possession and scored another touchdown with a throw to Shavarez Smith. The two-point conversion attempt was not successful so the score was 50-27.

With the help of a successful 'tush push,' Espinosa scored a touchdown for Jacksonville. With another good extra point kick by Barnas, it was 57-27.

The Sharks added to that with another deuce on the kickoff to make it 59-27.

Jacksonville intercepted the ball on the last drive of the game for the Freight, effectively ending the game after time ran down. The final score was 59-27 in favor of the Sharks.

These two teams will meet again next week in Fishers for a rematch.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.