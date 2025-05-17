Northern Arizona Wranglers Look to Turn Season Around with Exciting Changes

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - With multiple strategic additions, the Northern Arizona Wranglers are well positioned to secure their first win of the season this Sunday against the Massachusetts Pirates.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers return home this Sunday, May 18, to host the Massachusetts Pirates at the Findlay Toyota Center. It's Teacher Appreciation Night, proudly presented by The Daily Courier, and local educators will take center stage in a pregame football competition. Many teachers in attendance will receive special gifts throughout the game. The first 600 fans through the door will receive apple-shaped stress balls-courtesy of The Daily Courier-in honor of our community's dedicated teachers.

The Wranglers (0-6) are hungry for their first victory and have shaken up the roster in hopes of igniting their offense. Since the last home outing, NAZ has signed two veterans under center:

Quarterback Kaleb Lowe stepped in two weeks ago against the Vegas Knight Hawks, throwing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in his first start and leading the team to a season-high 37 points. Lowe quickly adapted to the Wranglers' offense, confidently standing in the pocket and delivering accurate passes despite heavy pressure from defenders.

Lowe, who has indoor-football stints with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Rapid City Marshals, Tulsa Oilers, Amarillo Venom and most recently the Idaho Horseman of the NAL.

Lowe is recovering well from an injury sustained on the first drive against the San Diego Strike Force. Lowe was replaced by quarterback CJ Fowler who was subsequently released after the Wranglers loss on the road. Lowe brought new life to the Wranglers offense has a chance to start this Sunday.

Quarterback Ramon Atkins, 2022 IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Duke City Gladiators and architect of the Tucson Sugar Skulls' 2023 playoff berth (37 TD passes, 1,984 yards through the air, plus 21 rushing TDs), arrives after a stint with the Arizona Rattlers. Atkins was the presumed starter for the Rattlers prior to the signing of Dalton Sneed. Atkins brings a dual-threat skill set and immediate IFL playoff experience. Atkins has been adapting to the Wranglers offense quickly and has a chance to start this Sunday.

The Wranglers have also bolstered their offensive line by signing Ryan Atkins, a University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff product. Atkins will have the unique opportunity to protect his brother Ramon in the pocket if both players take the field together. On special teams, rookie kicker Stefan Speno will make his IFL debut this weekend, rounding out NAZ's recent roster improvements aimed at competing in a rugged Western Conference.

Sunday's opponent, the Massachusetts Pirates (2-4), are also seeking momentum after a 47-26 loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Though the teams play in different conferences, this cross-conference matchup carries weight for both clubs' postseason aspirations. With three games separating them from the final Western Conference playoff berth, the Wranglers know the formula: win and control their own destiny. Join us Sunday afternoon for an electrifying showdown-and help us honor the teachers who shape our community.

Game Details

Matchup: Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Massachusetts Pirates

Game Theme: Teacher Appreciation

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 3:05 PM (AZ Time)

Location: Findlay Toyota Center - Prescott Valley, AZ

Tickets: Available online or at the Findlay Toyota Center Box Office

- Online: https://www.ticketmaster.com/naz-wranglers-vs-massachusetts-pirates-prescott-valley-arizona-05-18-2025/event/1900616DAEDA22AE

Watch: Streaming exclusively on the IFL Network - https://iflnetwork.com/

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2025 HOME games, with dates and matchups, and results are listed below. (All games are listed in AZ time.)

Saturday, March 29th, 6:05 P.M. vs Fishers Freight LOSS, 41-29

Saturday, April 19th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls LOSS, 44-24

Sunday, May 18th, 3:05 P.M. vs Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, May 24th, 6:05 P.M. vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 7th, 6:05 P.M. vs Vegas Knight Hawks

Saturday, June 14th, 6:05 P.M. vs San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, June 28th, 6:05 P.M. vs Bay Area Panthers

Saturday, July 12th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Grab your Season Tickets for the 2025 season today! Deposit through the link below and we will contact you to select your seats!

https://sparkpages.io/?i=_A1lb

For any Season Ticket inquiries, call us at 928-379-5581

Single game tickets are also on sale now! Grab your seats for any Wranglers home games through the link below!

https://www.ticketmaster.com/naz-wranglers-tickets/artist/2769030

You can also email ticketdirector@nazwranglers.com

Written by: Tucker Welch







