Wranglers 2025 Military Jersey Auction Is Live Now - Closes on June 7th

NAZ Wranglers Players will wear a new custom Military Jersey for our Military and local Hero Appreciation Game this weekend!

We are auctioning these Jerseys straight off the Players' backs! The auction closes during the game! At the end of the game on June 7th, all winners will meet with the player on the field to get the jersey, have it autographed, and of course get a picture with the player!

If you aren't able to attend the game, we will ship the jersey to you!

We only have one jersey per player, so get your bids in TODAY or skip the bidding and opt for the "buy now" option! Good Luck!! Bid in the link below?? Powered by DASH!

https://fans.winwithdash.com/team/northernarizonawranglers







