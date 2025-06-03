Downtown Morgan Hill Announces Summer Kickoff with the Bay Area Panthers

June 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







(MORGAN HILL, Calif.) - On Thursday, June 19 from 4 to 7 PM, Downtown Morgan Hill will host a Summer Kickoff & Twilight Market featuring the Bay Area Panthers, the professional indoor football team that calls the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center (MHOSC) its official training facility. This complimentary, family-friendly celebration blends community pride, entertainment, and the grand opening of the first Downtown Morgan Hill Twilight Market. Residents and regional fans are encouraged to get into the summer state of mind and enjoy the glow of Morgan Hill's downtown.

Hosted by the Downtown Morgan Hill Improvement District, in partnership with the Bay Area Panthers and Visit Morgan Hill, the event will transform a portion of downtown's E. Third Street into a high-energy block party. Attendees of the debut Thursday evening Twilight Market will have a chance to meet Bay Area Panthers players, coaches, and front office staff, enjoy interactive football-themed programs, and participate in kids-themed activities. There will also be opportunities to enter to win merchandise and tickets to Panther home games, which take place at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The Twilight Market brings a showcase of 20 artisan vendors in a festive open-air ambiance to downtown, as the first of a series of seasonal "twilight" markets. Attendees can shop local arts and crafts, enjoy music, and take advantage of special offers from downtown restaurants, like a s'mores bar at the downtown hot spot MOHI Farm. Hosting the event on a Thursday evening invites families to ease into summer weekends with a fun, low-stress outing, perfect for enjoying longer days, cooler evenings, and the cheerfully lighted downtown atmosphere.

"This event illustrates Morgan Hill's community spirit, local flavor, and growing presence as a destination for sports and outdoor experiences," said Krista Rupp, Executive Director of Visit Morgan Hill. "We're thrilled to kick off summer with the Bay Area Panthers and celebrate the launch of our downtown's new Twilight Markets."

"The Bay Area Panthers are proud to be part of this celebration and connect with the South County community in such a vibrant setting," said David Eisenberg, Team President of the Bay Area Panthers. "We're excited to bring the energy of Panthers football to Downtown Morgan Hill and participate in events that celebrate local pride and strengthen community connections."

The Summer Kickoff event highlights include:

Meet and greet with the Bay Area Panthers players and coaches

Twilight maker's market grand opening with 20 vendors

Kid-friendly play zone and football-themed activities

Special restaurant promotions

Raffle prizes

Live DJ and more!

The Summer Kickoff & Twilight Market event sets the stage for a packed weekend of Morgan Hill-based festivities including the weekly Friday Night Music Series on June 20 and the Tequila & Taco Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on Saturday, June 21. On Sunday, June 22, the Bay Area Panthers' take on the Arizona Rattlers on their home turf at the SAP Center.

For a full schedule of summer events and downtown happenings, go to VisitMorganHill.org or follow @VisitMorganHillCA on Instagram or Facebook. For more information about the Bay Area Panthers, visit bayareapanthers.com or follow @panthersifl on Instagram or Facebook.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.