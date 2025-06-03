Iowa Barnstormers Sign Defensive Back

June 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Cam Mitchell-Johnson to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Mitchell-Johnson (6-0, 165, Graceland) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Mitchell-Johnson began his career at Sierra College before transferring to Harding University and then completing his career at Graceland University.

