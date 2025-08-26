Barnstormers Win Best Community Relations

Published on August 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Indoor Football League has awarded the Iowa Barnstormers and the Northern Arizona Wranglers with the Best Community Relations Award following the 2025 season. For the first time in league history, two franchises share the Best Community Relations Award.

"This season we put a lot of our time and efforts back into the community," said Barnstormers General Manager Juli Pettit. "We feel it is incredibly important to get involved, give back, and become active participants in our local communities."

The Iowa Barnstormers focused their efforts on youth programming initiatives such as their Kids Club, Youth Dance Clinics, and Girls Flag Football League while also visiting local area Flag Football Teams, Kickball Teams, and more. The Barnstormers also had the opportunity to grow their longstanding partnership with the Kiwanis Miracle League, hosting their Annual All-Star Game where Barnstormers players got to buddy up with Kiwanis Miracle League players in an evening game, players wore special baseball jerseys that were auctioned off with all the proceeds benefitting Kiwanis Miracle League and their initiatives.

Additionally, mascot Billy the Barnstormer continued to make his mark appearing at numerous community events to brighten everyone's days.

"For the Barnstormers, this is one of the most important honors as it is recognition of the great work that all members of our organization have done each and every day throughout the season," said Pettit. "This is an award that we are more than happy to share as it shows the passion and dedication that we all have for the IFL and our local markets."







