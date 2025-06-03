Week 12 Coaches Poll

June 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







With two months remaining in the regular season, the playoff race is heating up-and so is the weekly Coaches Poll. Week 12 brought major movement in the middle of the rankings as teams made their case to climb.

The Arizona Rattlers hold firm at No. 1, continuing to set the pace. The Bay Area Panthers stay close behind at No. 2, keeping the pressure on. Quad City makes the biggest jump in the top five, rising two spots to No. 3 after edging Tulsa at home. The Oilers drop one position to No. 4, while the Green Bay Blizzard climb to No. 5 after another strong offensive showing.

Full Week 12 Rankings:

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (+2)

Tulsa Oilers (-1)

Green Bay Blizzard (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-2)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-2)

Fishers Freight (+1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-2)







Indoor Football League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.