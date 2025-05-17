Panthers Outduel Sugar Skulls in Silicon Valley Shootout

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







On AAPI night at San Jose's SAP Center, scoring between the Bay Area Panthers and Tucson Sugar Skulls commenced at an annihilating rate-a prevalent theme all night, as the Panthers earned a 68-57 victory.

Friday marked Bay Area's highest point total of 2025, while also surrendering their most points in a single game this year. Both teams utilized their opening drives for touchdowns, but it was the hometown Panthers that applied both technique and tempo to seize control, churning on the ground and through the air.

Bay Area started the contest on offense, using just two rushing plays to find the end zone. Panthers quarterback Josh Jones-the 2024 IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year-displayed strong mobility, taking a 15-yard scamper into the end zone to put Bay Area up, 7-0.

Tucson answered the call on its first offensive possession, combining completions from quarterback Jorge Reyna-a Fresno State product-with productive carries from Sugar Skulls running back Jamyest Williams (who initially put Tucson on the board with a six-yard touchdown run).

From there, the physicality revved up for the Panthers. For the remainder of the first half, Bay Area's offense mixed in more QB keepers for Jones while adding in gashing runs from Panthers tailback Josh Tomas. However, it was wide receiver Trevon Alexander that showcased the first half's most exciting play from scrimmage, hauling in a 26-yard score against tight coverage.

On the other side, the Panthers' defense was relentless, especially in their pursuit of Reyna and Tucson running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch (who is the half-brother of five-time Pro Bowl halfback and Panthers Co-Owner Marshawn Lynch).

The Sugar Skulls had their moments over the first 30 minutes, but Bay Area's defensive front brought the energy wire-to-wire; Tevaughn Grant, Jonathan Ross, and Morris Joseph Jr. were particularly tenacious. From there, Panthers defensive back Tyler Watson was sticky in coverage, exemplified by his second-quarter interception that saw him fly into the stands.

When asked about the defensive effort, Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe stated, "The defensive line was attacking [Tucson's] quarterback all night. Still, this was more points than we would like to allow. At the end of the day, Tucson played a great game (...) but everybody played hard on our side of the football."

The first half concluded in fast-and-furious fashion, featuring four total scores in the final two minutes of play, which included a dazzling 50-yard kick return by the speedy Tomas. From there, a field goal by Tucson kicker Kevin Macias double-doinked without going through the upright, only to be ruled a conversion by the officials.

"I don't think that [field goal] went in. Word on the street is that it grazed the net, and if that happens, technically it is in. We already burned a challenge, so if we threw that one, it would have been a lost challenge there and we wouldn't have had one for the rest of the game," Coach Keefe explained.

Beginning at 40-29 Bay Area, the second half brought tighter competition, but the Panthers' scorched-earth tactic remained sturdy. On offense, the "Josh duo" of Jones and Tomas ultimately proved too much for Tucson to contain.

Jones, who was named Friday's Player of the Game, did well to add three more touchdowns in the second half-two rushing and one passing. That brought his nightly total to 113 yards on the ground with four scores while tossing three additional touchdowns. He compiled 143 passing yards with one interception.

"The offensive line played really well and handled their responsibilities. They are playing with a great level of passion. They have fire in them, and when big guys like that are playing with passion, not a lot of people are going to be able to stop you," Jones touted after the victory over Tucson. Notably, this notches the Panthers' fifth consecutive win over the Sugar Skulls (dating back to 2023).

Bay Area opened as a 10.5-point favorite and managed to cover the spread. The scoring was plentiful on both sides, but the Panthers never trailed Friday night. In all, they amassed 391 yards of total offense, while the defense logged three sacks and forced two crucial turnovers.

Heading to the heart of Texas, Bay Area will next face the San Antonio Gunslingers at Freeman Coliseum. The Week 10 Western Conference showdown is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM PT, and Panthers fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

With the Panthers back in the win column, they'll be on the road until June 7 when the Tulsa Oilers come to San Jose. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







