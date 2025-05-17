Sugar Skulls Fall Short in Shootout with Bay Area, 68-57

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - In a high-octane shootout that featured eight lead changes and over 120 combined points, the Tucson Sugar Skulls came up just short on the road, falling 68-57 to the Bay Area Panthers on Friday night at the SAP Center. Despite five total touchdowns from quarterback Jorge Reyna and a relentless offensive effort, a pair of second-half turnovers and timely Panther scores proved to be the difference in a tightly contested Western Conference battle.

Early Punches and Back-and-Forth Momentum

The Panthers drew first blood as Josh Jones powered into the end zone from five yards out on the opening drive, and Axel Perez's PAT gave Bay Area a 7-0 edge. Tucson answered immediately on a short goal-line plunge, knotting the game at 7-7, before Jones broke free for a second rushing score two minutes later, though Perez's kick glanced off the upright, making it 13-7. Bay Area then extended its cushion to 19-7 on a long fourth-down conversion and touchdown pass late in the first quarter. By intermission, the Panthers held a 25-14 advantage after converting a critical fourth-and-goal and adding another score, despite a late Tucson touchdown by Davonte Sapp-Lynch with 10:21 left in the half.

Bay Area's defense set the tone early in the third quarter when DE Kendrick Gladney exploded for a sack on 3rd-and-5, forcing a Panthers timeout and shifting momentum. The offense responded by converting a 4th-and-inches sneak and powering downfield for a score; Jorge Reyna's third rushing touchdown of the night trimmed the deficit to 36-40. On 4th-and-goal, the Bay Area's power run found paydirt again, and the PAT made it 43-36 as the quarter ended.

Late Turnovers Prove Costly

Trailing 54-51 early in the fourth, Tucson looked poised to take its first lead of the night after a Panthers personal foul moved the ball into the red zone. But a fumble on 2nd-and-goal shifted the tide back to Bay Area, who quickly responded with a deep touchdown pass and another rushing score to push their lead to 68-51.

Reyna connected with Jerome Buckner for a late touchdown to make it 68-57, but the Sugar Skulls ran out of time in their comeback effort, as Reyna's final pass fell incomplete with under 20 seconds remaining.

Key Highlight

DE Kendrick Gladney's third-quarter sack on 3rd-and-5 not only forced a pivotal Panthers timeout but ignited the sequence that built the Bay Area's decisive lead.

What's Next?

The Sugar Skulls will use their upcoming bye week to regroup and recover before returning to action on Saturday, May 31st, when they host the San Antonio Gunslingers at Tucson Arena. With the playoff race heating up, Tucson will look to bounce back strong in front of the home crowd. For tickets and team updates, visit www.tucsonsugarskulls.com and follow the Sugar Skulls on all social media platforms.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 17, 2025

Sugar Skulls Fall Short in Shootout with Bay Area, 68-57 - Tucson Sugar Skulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.