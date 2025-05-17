Blizzard Blasts Barnstormers

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-6 on the season Saturday, dropping the home matchup against Green Bay 74-58.

Quarterback James Cahoon got the scoring started with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quian Williams to give the Barnstormers a 7-6 lead.

Green Bay would fire back, though, scoring on its next pair of drives after a missed Iowa field goal.

After a fumble and Green Bay score, the Barnstormers trailed 27-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Running back Alfonzo Graham earned his first touchdown as a Barnstormer, scoring to trim the deficit to 27-13.

Iowa tried to rally after trailing 47-21 at halftime, with Williams finding the end zone again on a rush in the closing minute, but it wasn't enough to reverse the score.

The Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena Friday night for its next home game as they take on the Tulsa Oilers (7:05 p.m. IFL Network) on May 23.

