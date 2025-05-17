Blizzard Blasts Barnstormers
May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-6 on the season Saturday, dropping the home matchup against Green Bay 74-58.
Quarterback James Cahoon got the scoring started with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quian Williams to give the Barnstormers a 7-6 lead.
Green Bay would fire back, though, scoring on its next pair of drives after a missed Iowa field goal.
After a fumble and Green Bay score, the Barnstormers trailed 27-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Running back Alfonzo Graham earned his first touchdown as a Barnstormer, scoring to trim the deficit to 27-13.
Iowa tried to rally after trailing 47-21 at halftime, with Williams finding the end zone again on a rush in the closing minute, but it wasn't enough to reverse the score.
The Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena Friday night for its next home game as they take on the Tulsa Oilers (7:05 p.m. IFL Network) on May 23.
Players Mentioned
#3 Quian Williams
WR Veteran
#16 James Cahoon
QB 1
Players Mentioned
#3 Quian Williams
Veteran WR
#16 James Cahoon
1 QB
Indoor Football League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Blizzard Blasts Barnstormers - Iowa Barnstormers
- Green Bay Blizzard at Iowa Barnstormers: May 17 - Green Bay Blizzard
- Freight Fall to Sharks in First of Back-To-Back Meetings - Fishers Freight
- Freight Fall to Sharks in First of Back-To-Back Meetings - Fishers Freight
- Northern Arizona Wranglers Look to Turn Season Around with Exciting Changes - Northern Arizona Wranglers
- Panthers Outduel Sugar Skulls in Silicon Valley Shootout - Bay Area Panthers
- Sugar Skulls Fall Short in Shootout with Bay Area, 68-57 - Tucson Sugar Skulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Barnstormers Stories
- Blizzard Blasts Barnstormers
- Iowa Barnstormers Beef up O-Line
- Iowa Barnstormers Acquire LB
- Game Preview: Barnstormers vs. Blizzard
- Williams Earns IFL Honors