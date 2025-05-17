Green Bay Blizzard at Iowa Barnstormers: May 17

May 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is Week 9 of the IFL, and the Green Bay Blizzard (4-3) look to continue their winning streak against the Iowa Barnstormers (1-5). The two teams matched up once this year, with the Blizzard taking the victory. This time, Iowa has home-field advantage and will look to split the series.

The Blizzard start the game hot as QB Max Meylor hits Lowell Patron Jr. for the one-play touchdown. After the missed extra point, the Blizzard led 6-0. The Barnstormers would answer right back as a few plays set up a James Cahoon touchdown pass to Quian Williams. Iowa leads 7-6. Following the score, a calculated drive puts the Blizzard offense inside the five-yard line, where Meylor sneaks it in for the score. The Blizzard take back the lead, 13-6. Following the score, Iowa drives down to the 20-yard line, where they are forced to take a field goal, which they miss. Following the turnover on downs, Meylor heaves it down the field, where Andre Williams tips it up to himself and runs it into the endzone for the score, tacking on seven more points, bringing the lead to 13. Iowa gets the ball back, but on their first play of the drive, the handoff is fumbled, and LB Andre White Jr. scoops it and takes it in for six. As the clock runs out, the Blizzard lead 27-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Iowa has the ball to start the 2nd Quarter, and Keshaun Taylor reels in the big catch, which sets up an Alfonzo Graham rushing touchdown. Iowa fumbles the snap on the extra point, and the score is 27-13, with the Blizzard leading. The next drive, Meylor finds Patron Jr. for a big chunk play. Following the big play, Meylor flips it to TJ Davis for the score. The Blizzard lead the Barnstormers 34-13. Iowa gets the ball back and drives down the field, however, they are met by the Blizzard defense, who force another turnover on downs. Following the turnover, Meylor scrambles, setting the team up to score again. Meylor connects with TJ Davis for another touchdown. The Blizzard continue to lead 40-13. The next drive, Iowa tries to get something going by throwing it deep, but the pass gets picked off by a diving Momodou Mbye. Following the interception, Green Bay's offense looks to capitalize. Quarterback Max Meylor rushes, setting the Blizzard up on the 10-yard line, where QB TJ Davis takes the handoff and runs it in for the score. Green Bay leads Iowa 47-13. The next drive, the Barnstormers heaves it in the endzone to attempt the last-second score. The pass is picked off by Andre White Jr., who then throws the ball after the pick. Then, Iowa recovers the ball for the touchdown. After review, the bizarre touchdown stands and makes the score 47-21 at the half.

Iowa receives the kick to open the Second Half. After a few plays, QB Cahoon finds WR Jalen Bracey in the endzone for the touchdown. Green Bay's lead is cut to 47-28. Following the score, the Blizzard generate a couple of plays to set up a Meylor touchdown pass to Patron for his second touchdown catch of the game. Green Bay re-extends their lead to 54-28. On the next Iowa drive, Cahoon finds the Iowa hot hand; Bracey catches a touchdown, and the Barnstormer 2-point conversion is good to make the score 54-36. Iowa attempts an onside kick after the score, but Green Bay recovers and sets themselves up on the 5-yard line to end the Third Quarter.

Green Bay opens the Fourth Quarter in good fashion as RB Jayln Cagle rushes for his first touchdown since returning to the team. Green Bay continues to lead 60-36. But Iowa's offense would not be outdone. Their next drive finishes with another Quian Williams touchdown. Their 2-point conversion is good, making the score 60-44. Iowa attempts another onside kick but ends up with the same result as Green Bay recovers, setting the offense up at the 5-yard line. The Barnstormers make an impressive stance, but on 4th down, in a play reminiscent of one on May 10, Meylor hits TJ Davis, who flips over the barrier to make the catch for the touchdown. The latest Davis highlight makes the score 67-44, Green Bay in front. Immediately after the score, Quian Williams returns the kick for six. Iowa's 2-point attempt is good once again, making the score 67-52. Iowa attempts another onside kick, but the Blizzard hands team was prepared. The recovery sets up another Meylor touchdown pass to TJ Davis. The quarterbacks were clicking on offense. Green Bay leads Iowa 74-52. The next drive, the Barnstormers drive down the field slowly, where Quian Williams rushes it for the score. Iowa attempts their fourth onside kick, which is recovered by Green Bay. The Blizzard run the clock out and come away with the 74-58 victory over the Barnstormers.

Iowa takes this loss on the chin as they move to 1-6. Next week, they will look to improve their record against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Blizzard, however, moved to 5-3. Max Meylor's eight-touchdown performance, along with TJ Davis's five-touchdown performance, helped the Blizzard dominate this game. Next week, the Blizzard will enjoy a deserved bye week. Then, they prepare to host the Fishers Freight for 90's Night / Diabetes Awareness Night at the Resch Center on May 30.

Written by: Tristan Wendt







