Wranglers Sink the Pirates' Ship, Claim First Victory of 2025 with 33-24 Triumph

May 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Northern Arizona Wranglers earned their first win of the season with a cohesive performance, firing on all cylinders in all three phases of the game.

Northern Arizona opened the game on defense and encountered early adversity, surrendering a touchdown to the Massachusetts Pirates on the opening drive. The Wranglers responded swiftly-on third-and-six, quarterback Ramone Atkins connected with wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire for a touchdown to even the score. On the ensuing Pirates possession, defensive end Quran Bouldin surged through the line to block a field goal attempt, giving the Wranglers a momentum boost. However, they were unable to capitalize, fumbling the ball back to the Pirates. Both teams then traded defensive stands on fourth down, showcasing gritty efforts on both sides. Just before halftime, Massachusetts knocked in a field goal, giving them a narrow 10-7 lead at the break.

The Wranglers opened the third quarter with authority, marching down the field and capping the drive with a touchdown pass from Atkins to wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. The score gave Northern Arizona a 14-10 lead early in the second half. Their defense followed suit, delivering a crucial fourth-down stop on the Pirates' next possession. Back on offense, Atkins found Deshon Stoudemire for their second touchdown connection of the game, extending the Wranglers' lead to 20-10. On the ensuing drive, defensive back Kieran Page came up with a key interception, and Northern Arizona entered the final quarter firmly in control.

The Wranglers continued their dominant second-half performance with back-to-back scoring drives. Quarterback Ramone Atkins powered into the end zone for a rushing touchdown, and on the very first play of the next drive, defensive back Eddie McClendon intercepted a Pirates pass to give possession right back to Northern Arizona. Wasting no time, Atkins added another rushing touchdown, pushing the Wranglers' lead to 23 points. The Pirates attempted a late comeback but couldn't close the gap. Northern Arizona's special teams came through in the clutch, recovering two onside kick attempts to seal the game. With a final score of 33-24, the Wranglers earned their first win of the season in convincing fashion.

With the win, the Wranglers improved to 1-6 on the season and will look to build on their newfound momentum as they head into the second half of the year. The Wranglers' offense showed renewed energy under quarterback Ramone Atkins, who earned a win in his first start with the team. Meanwhile, the defense continued its strong, consistent play, anchoring the team's success. Northern Arizona returns home this Saturday night for a highly anticipated showdown against their in-state rival, the Arizona Rattlers.







