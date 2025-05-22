Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers vs Tulsa Oilers

May 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers (1-6) return to Wells Fargo Arena for Military Night to take on the Tulsa Oilers (5-2) Friday at Wells Fargo Arena (7:05 p.m. IFL Network).

Iowa was ousted at home by Green Bay on Saturday, giving the team its sixth loss of the year.

Although, in the last matchup between Iowa and Tulsa, the Oilers escaped by only five points as the Barnstormers' rally fell short.

Wideout Quian Williams has continued to live up to the all-IFL honors he earned a season ago. Williams currently leads the league with 43 receptions, 536 yards and 10 touchdowns (2nd in IFL).

Williams also stands at the top of the league with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Quarterback James Cahoon remains at the top of the league, averaging 182 yards per game going into what would be his fifth start on Friday.

On the defensive side, Iowa has benefited from the midseason signing of defensive back Darius Harper, who leads the league in passes defended with two interceptions and three breakups.

The Barnstormers are looking to get back into the win column with the help of our great fans, while honoring and recognizing our heroes. Doors to Wells Fargo Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

