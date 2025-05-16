Iowa Barnstormers Acquire LB

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed linebacker Jacorey Johns to the 2025 roster following a futures trade with the Jacksonville Sharks, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Johns (6-4, 255, Wake Forest) joins the Iowa Barnstormers after starting his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season as a member of the Jacksonville Sharks. Collegiately, Johns spent all four years at Wake Forest University. During his time with the Demon Deacons, Johns appeared in 43 games tallying 131 total tackles, 21.5 tacles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Single game tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are available now for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.