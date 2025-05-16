What You Need to Know: 60s/Tie Dye Night

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







The Jacksonville Sharks take on the Fishers Freight for the first time ever this season in the Shark Tank at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow, May 17th. Here's everything you need to know:

KICKOFF TIME

Kickoff will be at 7 PM! Doors will open one hour prior at 6 PM. The event is expected to last for approximately three hours.

Halftime

Enjoy a performance by Attack Dance Team ft Grandma Sharks! You won't want to miss this!

Rally Towel GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE rally towel courtesy of Florida Blue

Tie-Dye Jersey Auction

Get your favorite game-worn jersey after the game! Stick around for our tie-dye jersey auction happening on the 25 yard line in front of section 113 during the post-game autograph session. Or you can check out the jerseys on sale now online https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/home

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, aka Shark Fest

T he Village, presented by Florida Blue, starts at 5:00 p.m. Come join in on the fun for all ages, both kids and adults. Live DJ, fun games, plus local businesses from the Jacksonville area. Are you interested in setting up a table and advertising with the Sharks? It's a great opportunity to showcase your products and services to our diverse audience. Call David Diana at 904-621-0700 ext. 717 to learn more about becoming a Jaws Partner. Join us for a fun time at SharkFest.

MERCHANDISE STORE NEW LOCATION

The merchandise store has a new location! Make sure to stop by our merch stand now located behind section 100!

Replica Fan Jerseys NOW AVAILABLE

Replica fan jerseys are back! Visit the merch stand in its new location behind section 100 to get your Sharks jersey! Customization is available for an additional cost! Order a custom jersey and pick it up the next quarter!

Al's Riverside Home Game Pregame Special

Visit Al's Pizza Riverside location before the game and enjoy $3 draft beers and house wines! $8 (5 wings/half order) and $15 (10 wings/full order) pregame special!

Mobile Game Program

Enjoy the free Shark Mobile Program by scanning the QR codes on our Mobile Game Program signs throughout the arena. You can also see previous Mobile Game Programs from this season by visiting jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/19/shark-bites.aspx

Face Painting

Parents make sure to visit the face painting booth at Shark Fest and in the main concourse! Face painting brought to you by Milu Rodriguez Art!

Rolland Reash Plumbing Fling a Football

Mini footballs will be available for purchase at Shark Fest! 6 footballs for $5! The prize is $100 in Shark bucks. All you have to do is fling your football and the closet to the center of the target WINS! Each week's Fling a football winner will be brought back to the last regular season game for a chance to win $25,000

Shark Nation Membership Gift Pick-Up

If you're a proud member of the Sharks Nation, we have a special gift(s) for you ! In honor of our 15th season, our gift(s) this year will be per seat and not per account! For each seat purchased you will receive a 15th anniversary logo Hat, Sharks commemorative 15th season Rally towel, LED foam stick, Shark Nation Member sticker and a commemorative 15th season tote bag. If you haven't had a chance to pick it up yet, visit us at the information booth located next to the merch stand behind section 100! It's our way of saying thank you for your support!

Postgame Autograph Session Sponsored by Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles

Meet the Sharks Players, Coaches, Dance Team, and Mascots after the game on the field for our post-game autograph session. The session will take place on the field, near the 50-yard line. Don't miss your chance to go one on one with your favorite Sharks.

Attack Dance Team Calendars On Sale Now

Get Your 2025-2026 Attack Dance Team Calendar now! Visit the Attack Dance Team before the game to get your own Attack Dance Team Calendar on sale now for $15. Bring your calendar to the post-game autograph session with the Attack to get each team member to sign their month!

Front Row Fans Badges

Hey, Front Row Fans! We have exciting news! We have brought back the post-game early field access badges! You will still have to wait until the dashers are out and steps have been placed on the field and the tables have been set up before accessing the field. You CANNOT jump over the dashers, even with your front-row badge. PLEASE BE PATIENT! YOU WILL STILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE FIELD BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE! To pick up your badge, please visit the information table located behind section 100. A Sharks representative will be there until halftime.

WHATABURGER DEUCE

If the Jacksonville Sharks kick the ball through the uprights on a kickoff, it's called a "Deuce" and is worth two points. Whataburger will give one lucky row a chance each quarter to win a FREE BURGER coupon when a deuce is made. The winner will be announced on the big screen and a Whataburger representative will come to your seat to deliver the coupon.

Island Wing 40!

If the Sharks score 40 points or more in the game, you score five free wings with a food purchase of $15 or more! The offer is valid at both Island Wing Jacksonville locations. Sunday afternoon through Tuesday's filming of Shark Bites at 7 PM! This offer is brought to you by Island Wing Co.

Al's P.A.T Promotion

If the Sharks make five P.A.T.S in the game, you score a BOGO pizza coupon from Al's Pizza. The offer is valid at any Al's Pizza Northeast Florida location. Coupons will be available on the Sharks social media platforms following the game.

Cinotti's Bakery

S harks Fans, show your shark ticket from tonight's game to Cinotti's this week and receive a FREE cupcake! Visit Cinotti's. They now have 3 locations: 1523 Pennman Rd, Jacksonville Beach, 1717 St. Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL, and 100 Lavilla Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL Not valid in the arena

Arena Club/Reef and Cove Suites Buffet Menu

Drink Specials: Sharknado $19 - Served in Mason Jar with Swimming Shark Gummies @ bar locations.

Reef & Cove Menu: Fan Favorite

Popcorn

Kettle chips with French onion dip

SAVOR.... Signature Salad

Mixed green | craisin | feta cheese | glazed pecan | champagne vinaigrette

Cheese curd

Marinara | sriracha aioli

Chicken tender

Ranch | bbq | honey mustard | sweet chili

All American Slider

American cheese | caramelized onion

Caramel apple pie

Arena Club Buffet:

Smashed Cheddar Burgers

Half pound double cheddar cheese smashed burger on toasted brioche bun with LTO and side of sea salt kettle chips

Cost: $18







Indoor Football League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.