Iowa Barnstormers Beef up O-Line

May 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Terrance McClain to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

McClain (6-4, 295, Memphis) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, McClain began his career at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to The Univeristy of Memphis as a redshirt junior. During two seasons with the Tigers, McClain appeared in 21 games and was part of the rosters who won the 2022 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl and the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

