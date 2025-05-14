Freight Visit Jacksonville After Bye Week

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will return from their first bye week refreshed as they take on the Jacksonville Sharks. They have back-to-back games against Jacksonville, with the first being on the road this weekend. The Freight will host them at home next week.

BYE, BYE, BYE

After a tough overtime 55-48 loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers at home, the Freight had their first of two bye weeks of the season. Coming back well rested, Fishers looks to snap their four-game losing streak and defeat the Sharks. With the addition of four new players and an electric four-touchdown game from Shane Simpson against Quad City, the Freight will have new momentum as they head towards the second half of the season.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Jacksonville Sharks come into this game also from a bye week after a 53-22 win over the Iowa Barnstormers on May 3. They are 4-2 so far this season with their two losses coming from the Massachusetts Pirates and Quad City Steamwheelers, who have both also beaten the Freight.

While the Sharks have existed since 2009, last year was their first season in the IFL where they went 5-11 and finished sixth in their conference.







