Freight Sign Two New Players Before Tulsa Matchup

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight has added two new players this week. On Saturday, they take on the Oilers in Tulsa and hope to extend their win streak to two games with the help of their new players.

Signed QB Felix Harper

Felix Harper is joining the team from the Massachusetts Pirates. Before that, he had two seasons with the Bay Area Panthers and one season on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns. In his last season with the Bay Area Panthers, he passed for 661 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Signed RB Josiah King

King joined the team from the AIF team Corpus Christi Tritons, where he played 9 games, had 484 yards, and had 4 touchdowns. Before that, he attended East Central University, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a senior.







