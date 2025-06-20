Freight Host Blizzard for Summer Camp Night
June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS- The Fishers Freight will host the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday night for Summer Camp Night. This will be the second meeting between these two teams, as Fishers tries to break their losing streak.
TRAINING CAMP
With new additions to the roster like Vincent Espinoza at quarterback and Gourney Sloan, the Freight have gotten to work this week to prepare for the rematch against Green Bay. They are hoping to carry that momentum into the exhilarating home game.
SCOUTING REPORT
Green Bay comes into this game with a 8-3 record and one win over the Freight this season already. The two teams met on May 30 in Green Bay, where the Blizzard took a 55-39 win after a back-and-forth first half. Jalyn Cagle will be one to watch as he scored three touchdowns in that game.
