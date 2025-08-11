Freight Nominated for Six IFL Awards in Inaugural Season

August 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The IFL announced the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, which will be presented at the 2025 IFL Championship in Tucson on Friday, August 22.

The IFL Team Awards honor teams and individuals for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. There are several franchise categories, and the Fishers Freight are finalists for six awards this year, in the inaugural season. The awards include:

Franchise of the Year

Executive of the Year

Best Game Operations

Best Hospitality

Best Mascot

Best Broadcast

Nominees for the player and coach awards have not yet been announced.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 11, 2025

Freight Nominated for Six IFL Awards in Inaugural Season - Fishers Freight

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.