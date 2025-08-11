Freight Nominated for Six IFL Awards in Inaugural Season
August 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The IFL announced the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, which will be presented at the 2025 IFL Championship in Tucson on Friday, August 22.
The IFL Team Awards honor teams and individuals for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. There are several franchise categories, and the Fishers Freight are finalists for six awards this year, in the inaugural season. The awards include:
Franchise of the Year
Executive of the Year
Best Game Operations
Best Hospitality
Best Mascot
Best Broadcast
Nominees for the player and coach awards have not yet been announced.
