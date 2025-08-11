IFL Conference Championship Weekend Recap

August 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The stage for the 2025 IFL National Championship is officially set. After two high-octane, back-and-forth battles in the Conference Championships, the Green Bay Blizzard and the Vegas Knight Hawks have punched their tickets to Tucson. Both games delivered wire-to-wire drama, offensive fireworks, and clutch moments that will be remembered long after the final whistles.

Western Conference Championship

Vegas Knight Hawks 74, San Diego Strike Force 68 (OT)

Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV

The Western final was a thriller that needed overtime to decide, as the Vegas Knight Hawks outlasted the San Diego Strike Force in a 142-point showcase. Vegas wideout Quentin Randolph was unstoppable, scoring five receiving touchdowns and adding a rushing score, while quarterback Jayden De Laura threw for 243 yards and seven TD passes.

San Diego's Nate Davis refused to go quietly, throwing for 215 yards and five scores while also rushing for two more. Shane Hooks was his primary weapon, hauling in seven passes for 92 yards and four touchdowns. The teams traded blows all night, with six lead changes in the second half alone. A late Strike Force field goal forced overtime, but the Vegas defense held San Diego on downs, and their offense needed just four plays, with Ja'Rome Johnson running in the game winner.

Eastern Conference Championship

Green Bay Blizzard 71, Quad City Steamwheelers 64

Vibrant Arena at the Mark - Moline, IL

In a game that felt like a heavyweight title fight, the Green Bay Blizzard edged the Quad City Steamwheelers in a 71-64 shootout that featured 19 total touchdowns and zero turnovers. Maxwell Meylor was nearly flawless for Green Bay, completing 16-of-20 passes for 185 yards and five touchdowns, spreading the ball to playmakers like TJ Davis (6 catches, 75 yards, 4 TDs) and Andre Williams, who added both a receiving and a kickoff return score. Kymani Clarke was a red-zone hammer, rushing for three touchdowns.

Quad City quarterback Daquan Neal matched the pace, throwing for 235 yards and six touchdowns, with Tamorrion Terry (3 TDs) and Jarrod Ware Jr. (2 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs) doing major damage. The lead changed hands repeatedly in the second half, but Green Bay's 27-point fourth quarter - capped by a late safety and a defensive stand - sealed the trip to the title game. With the win, the Blizzard advance to their first National Championship appearance since joining the IFL.

Looking Ahead

The Green Bay Blizzard and Vegas Knight Hawks will meet in the 2025 IFL National Championship at the Tucson Arena on Saturday, August 23rd at 9:30 p.m. CT. It's a battle between two explosive offenses, clutch quarterbacks, and playmakers all over the field. Get your tickets for biggest game of the year at www.IFLNationalChampionship.com or catch all the action live on CBS Sports as the league crowns its 2025 champion.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.