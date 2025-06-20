Home Turf, High Stakes: Sugar Skulls Look to Lasso the Wranglers to Another Win

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are back under the lights at the Tucson Convention Center this Saturday, June 21, with everything on the line. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM as the Skulls face off against the Northern Arizona Wranglers in a critical Western Conference clash that could reignite their playoff hopes.

Coming off a hard fought rivalry battle against the Arizona Rattlers, Tucson (4-6) is hungry to defend home turf and snap their losing streak. With just a few games remaining in the regular season, this is a must-win moment and the Sugar Skulls are ready to rise.

Battling to the Final Whistle

Last weekend in Glendale, the Sugar Skulls went toe to toe with the high-powered Arizona Rattlers. Tucson's defense showed fight from the jump, with standout efforts from Brion Murray, and Djimon Brooks. Special teams kept things close as Kevin Macias drilled a deuce early to put points on the board and energize the sideline.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna continued to lead the charge, connecting with wideouts Larry Tripp Harrington and Jerome Buckner, while running back Jamyest Williams found the end zone yet again with his explosive play style. Despite falling behind late, the Skulls stayed aggressive and never let up showcasing their signature grit and determination.

Back in the Boneyard: Wranglers in the Crosshairs

This week, the Sugar Skulls return to the Boneyard to face the Wranglers. The last meeting between these teams was a grind, but Tucson is primed to flip the script behind its evolving offense and a defense capable of game changing moments.

Look for Reyna to continue building chemistry with his receiving core, and expect Jamyest Williams to be a focal point, both on the ground and through the air. On defense, ballhawks like Ahmad Lyons and Kendrick Gladney are set to lead the charge in limiting the Wranglers' offensive rhythm and creating turnovers.

Discipline, red-zone execution, and third-down conversions will be key as Tucson aims to turn potential into production in front of a roaring home crowd.

All In for the Postseason

With playoff hopes still alive, every second counts, and the Sugar Skulls know the moment is now. Saturday's showdown is more than just a game, it's a chance to rewrite the narrative and rally Tucson toward a postseason run.

Don't miss the action, the energy, and the impact. Be there this Saturday, June 21, at 6:05 PM at the Tucson Convention Center. Grab your tickets now at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com and follow @sugarskullsfootball on social media for behind-the-scenes coverage, updates, and highlights.







