Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Fishers Freight: June 21

June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is Week 14, and the Green Bay Blizzard (8-3) are traveling to Indiana to take on the Fishers Freight (2-9) at the Fishers Events Center on Saturday, June 21st.

The Blizzard come into this game hot after going head-to-head against the Jacksonville Sharks. The two juggernauts were neck and neck during the first half; however, the Blizzard dominated the second half and dropped a season-high 75 points against the Sharks. The Blizzard came out on top 75-43 and will continue their great season.

The Freight come into this game with a loss, as they fell short to Quad City, losing 45-28. The Freight have not won a game since Week 2 and find themselves on a nine-game losing streak. This makes them dangerous, however, as they are looking to snap that losing streak this week.

There are a few factors that the Freight should take note of if they want to come out successful in this one. On the offensive side of the ball, along with QB Max Meylor and ATH TJ Davis, WR/KR Andre Williams and Jazeric Peterson have been turning heads. Peterson has returned two kicks for touchdowns in the first two games he has played with the Blizzard. He even tacked on a touchdown catch against Iowa. Last week, he did not suit up due to injury, but Andre Williams stepped up. Williams filled in for Peterson in the kick return game as he returned one for a touchdown last week and added a 40-yard touchdown catch to go with it. This marks three consecutive games the Blizzard have returned a kick for a touchdown. Can they make it four? Green Bay has been successful on offense partly due to their stellar O-Line. Offensive linemen Andrew Carter, Khadere Kounta, Bo Johnson, Jake Parks, and Rod Williams have been making a difference this year as they have given up the third-fewest sacks in the league (3). Switching to the defensive side of the ball, LB Andre White was wreaking havoc last week. The speedy linebacker racked up 10.5 total tackles, along with two tackles for loss and one sack. His performance helped the Blizzard secure the win against the Sharks.

There are a couple of key players for Green Bay to focus on if they want to continue their winning streak. Two of those guys are QB Carlos Davis and RB Shane Simpson. The Freight currently have the best rushing offense in the league, as they rank first in rushing yards (1,241), first in average rushing yards per game (112.8), and are tied for second in rushing touchdowns (38). The last time these two teams met, Simpson had a three-touchdown performance; he is someone for the Blizzard to focus on. Flipping over to the defensive side, LB Temar Heart has been a key contributor to their defense. He currently ranks second in the IFL in tackles (68) and has been at the top of the list for the majority of the season. He is a force that the Blizzard will need to keep an eye on if they want to move the ball effectively.

The game will be streaming live on the IFL Network, where you can watch on your phone or computer. If you are in the Green Bay area, come to the D2 Sports Pub (Stadium District) for the Green Bay Blizzard Watch Party with fellow Blizzard fans. Kickoff is set at 6:05 CST.

