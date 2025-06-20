2025 Pirates Youth Football Camp: Presented by AutoFair
June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Massachusetts Pirates News Release
Learn from professional football players with experiences ranging from Division 1 College, to the UFL, CFL and NFL! Gain valuable experience that will help you stand apart from other young athletes! You'll get a memorable experience, learning from the Pirates at their official practice facility! Not to mention, each registered participant will receive ONE FREE ticket to the Massachusetts Pirates vs Bay Area Panthers game on 7/25 at the Tsongas Center! Don't miss out!
*Limited to first 75 registrants - Age 16 and under*
Date: July 5th, 2025
Time: 10 AM to 12 PM
Location: HGR Lacrosse
Cost: $25 per participant
Package Includes:
- FREE 2025 Pirates Youth Camp tee (limited sizes available)
- FREE post-camp Meet & Greet / Autograph session
- One complimentary ticket to the Pirates' 7/25 home game versus the Bay Area Panthers
- One 2025 Youth Camp photo
Add-Ons Available:
- $30.00 per participant: Personalized Camp invite video by a Pirates' player (based on availability, personal requests not allowed)
- $30.00 per participant: Field pass to view the Camp from the designated sideline on field (up to 2 guests per field pass only)
Notes:
- Parents are allowed to watch the camp from the raised viewing platform, ONLY, located above the field at HGR Lacrosse. To view Football Camp from on field access, parents must purchase a Field Pass (allows 2 guests per participant)
- A release form will be required from ALL participants' parents and guardians
- A release form will be required from ALL guests who purchase a Field Pass
