Game Preview: Barnstormers at Knight Hawks

June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers return to the field on Saturday, June 21 to take on the Vegas Knight Hawks in a road matchup.

This is the first time the two franchises have squared off in either team's history.

Vegas is off to a 6-5 start, and the Barnstormers (1-9) will look to play spoiler as the Knight Hawks compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

After his last outing, James Cahoon took over the league lead for yards per game, going for 211.0 yards each time out along with 28 touchdowns on the season so far.

Wide receiver Quian Williams has played a big part in it, leading the IFL with 806 yards on the year - more than 100 more than second place.

Williams also leads the league with 15 receiving touchdowns on the year, and has thrown in some rushing scores as well as kick off return touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Caleb Streat has tied for the IFL lead in interceptions, hauling in six now this year.

Iowa and Vegas are set to kick off at 8:05 p.m. CT (IFL Network) on Saturday.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.