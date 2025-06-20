Freight Sign Two Players Ahead of Green Bay Game

June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Friday the addition of two players to their roster.

SIGNED WR GOURNEY SLOAN

Gourney Sloan joins the team from the San Diego Strike Force amid his third professional season. Last season, with the Duke City Gladiators, he played in 14 games and recorded a team-high 49 receptions for 475 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.

SIGNED QB VINCENT ESPINOZA

Vincent Espinoza is an IFL veteran who will bring a wealth of experience to the quarterback position for the remainder of the season. Espinoza has played with Tucson, Tulsa, Bay Area, and Iowa among various teams in other pro leagues.

From Madera, California, the 6'4 quarterback will make his debut with the Freight on Saturday.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.