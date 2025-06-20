Freight Sign Two Players Ahead of Green Bay Game
June 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Friday the addition of two players to their roster.
SIGNED WR GOURNEY SLOAN
Gourney Sloan joins the team from the San Diego Strike Force amid his third professional season. Last season, with the Duke City Gladiators, he played in 14 games and recorded a team-high 49 receptions for 475 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.
SIGNED QB VINCENT ESPINOZA
Vincent Espinoza is an IFL veteran who will bring a wealth of experience to the quarterback position for the remainder of the season. Espinoza has played with Tucson, Tulsa, Bay Area, and Iowa among various teams in other pro leagues.
From Madera, California, the 6'4 quarterback will make his debut with the Freight on Saturday.
Indoor Football League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Home Turf, High Stakes: Sugar Skulls Look to Lasso the Wranglers to Another Win - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- What You Need to Know: Star Wars Night - Jacksonville Sharks
- Freight Sign Two Players Ahead of Green Bay Game - Fishers Freight
- Pirates Tangle with Tulsa on Saturday Night - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.