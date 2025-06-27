Panthers to Visit Wranglers in Week 15 Road Showdown

Week 15 of the 2025 Indoor Football League season features another Western Conference affair for the Bay Area Panthers (9-2). Hitting the road, the Panthers will travel to Prescott Valley, AZ for a showdown with the Northern Arizona Wranglers (1-11).

This Saturday's (June 28) meeting at Findlay Toyota Center pits together two teams that are trending in opposite directions. Entering the matchup, Bay Area is riding a five-game winning streak. Reciprocally, Northern Arizona has dropped each of their last five contests.

When referencing the latest IFL Coaches Poll, you'll not find much parity between these sides. The Panthers have been ranked No. 1 over the past three weeks, while the Wranglers-coming off a 21-point loss at the Tucson Sugar Skulls-find themselves listed 13th out of 14 franchises.

Powered by a dominant defense, Bay Area is playing with confidence and conviction. They are surrendering only 34.4 PPG as Week 15 approaches, which is the IFL's best clip right now. That prowess was on full display last Sunday versus the Arizona Rattlers-the Panthers submitted Arizona into a 37-24 defeat, forcing multiple turnovers along the way.

The present campaign hasn't been favorable for NAZ. The Wranglers have gone without a win since May 18 against the Massachusetts Pirates, which is still their lone victory of 2025. In particular, it has been a struggle on offense for Northern Arizona; they've produced a league-worst 34.4 PPG so far (ironically, the same number the Panthers are allowing on defense).

This Bay Area regime visiting NAZ always brings a reunion of sorts. Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe was a member of the Wranglers' only title run (2022) as the team's defensive coordinator/asst. head coach. That former portion of that statement also applies to Bay Area offensive coordinator Rod Windsor, offensive line coach Les Moss and cornerback Trae Meadows.

Additionally, Panthers quarterback Josh Jones was named 2024 IFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with Northern Arizona. Bay Area kicker Axel Perez along with wide receivers Tosin Oyekanmi and RZ McCorker Sr.-among several other current Panthers-played for the Wranglers last season, as well. Heading to high altitude (Prescott Valley: 5,063 feet) from sea level, that wealth of prior experience at Findlay Toyota Center will be vital, especially for Perez and Jones.

Bay Area will not take the Wranglers lightly despite a 50-28 win in the previous head-to-head romp.

Panthers running back and 2025 MVP-candidate Josh Tomas (27 all-purpose TD) shed light on the upcoming matchup, telling KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly, "Just because [the Wranglers] have won only [one game] doesn't mean that they are not a professional team and can't come out there any day of the week and hand a loss to anybody."

Coach Keefe is echoing a similar sentiment ahead of his trip back to Northern Arizona.

Bay Area's head coach also appeared on the team's KNBR spot, professing to Panthers color analyst Mike Pawlawski, "This is going to be a bigger game than people realize." Coach Keefe continued, "You walk into [Findlay Toyota Center] and you can hardly breathe. We're going to have to be in shape (...), buckle down, focus and give Northern Arizona the respect they deserve."

On defense, keep an eye out for Panthers linebacker Wes Bowers. Since returning to action in Week 13, Bowers has issued 9.5 total tackles over two games. Look for the Bowie State product to lead Bay Area's ferocious defensive front in an unfriendly environment, harassing Wranglers quarterback Ramone Atkins.

On the other side of the football, expect signal-caller Jones to continue utilizing his legs while finding creative ways to get the hyper-athletic Tomas involved. As well, receiver Tyrese Chambers will strive to stay hot after finding the end zone last weekend. If/when the speedy Chambers lines up against NAZ defensive back Kieran Page (three INT since May 31), get your popcorn ready.

Saturday's kickoff in Northern Arizona is set for 6:05 PM PT. Fans can livestream the action through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050. Hoping to watch in an amplified setting? Head to The Plex in San Jose for the Panthers official watch party!

Bay Area is on the road until Friday, July 11 when the Vegas Knight Hawks come to SAP Center for a Western Conference clash. This is the Panthers' final home game of the 2025 regular season. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







