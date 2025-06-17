Panthers Give Back: Celebrating Community on and off the Field

June 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







At the Bay Area Panthers, football is just part of what we do. We believe in showing up for the communities that show up for us-because the true strength of the Bay lies in its neighborhoods, nonprofits, and people making a difference every day. As we gear up for Panthers Give Back: Community Night this Sunday, we're highlighting some of the meaningful ways we've connected with and supported local causes this season. From championing mental wellness to culinary fundraisers and inclusive school visits, these moments remind us what it means to be part of something bigger than the game.

Teeing Up Support for First Responders

On May 2, the Panthers were proud to take part in the 3rd Annual Tee It Up Fore Mental Health golf tournament, held at San Jose's Cinnabar Hills Golf Club. Founded by members of the Santa Clara Fire Department and San Jose Police Department, the event was created by first responders, for first responders-with a shared mission to shine a light on the mental health challenges faced by firefighters, police officers, and paramedics.

Representing the Panthers at the event were Axel Perez, Jaime Navarro, and Liam Thompson, who joined fellow participants on the course to show their support. Through our attendance and financial contribution, the Panthers backed nonprofit partners like First Responders Resiliency, Inc. and Runestone Ranch, which provide vital mental health services, resilience training, and support to first responders and their families.

As a team that understands the importance of both mental and physical strength, we were honored to stand with those who serve our communities every day.

Serving Hope with Rebekah Children's Services

On May 8, the Bay Area Panthers traded their pads for platters at the 9th Annual Pop a Cork fundraiser in support of Rebekah Children's Services and its Kneaded Culinary Academy. Held at MOHI Ranch in Morgan Hill, the event raised vital funds to uplift youth and families across Santa Clara County. Players BJ Taufalele, RZ McCorker, and Sidney Walker teamed up with Chef Carlos for a live cooking demo that brought flavor and fun to the experience. The Panthers also contributed four VIP game tickets to the evening's silent auction, helping support Rebekah's mission of transforming lives through mental health care, education, and job training.

Connecting Through Football with AchieveKids

On June 6, the Panthers welcomed students from AchieveKids for a special visit to practice. Serving children and young adults with special needs for over 60 years in Palo Alto and San Jose, AchieveKids empowers students to thrive through tailored educational and mental health services. During their visit, the entire Panthers team and coaching staff participated by teaching the students football skills and drills, giving them a hands-on experience of the sport. The students got to feel the energy of a Panthers practice up close, met the players, and gained insight into the hard work and dedication behind game day. The event was a celebration of inclusion, connection, and community, reminding us all how sports can serve as a powerful bridge.

Join Us This Sunday for Panthers Give: Community Back Night

This Sunday, we're bringing that same spirit of service and celebration to SAP Center for Panthers Give Back Night. We'll be honoring the local heroes, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations that keep the Bay Area strong. Featured organizations include:

49ers PREP - Teaching character, wellness, and football fundamentals to youth across the Bay.

RAFT (Resource Area for Teaching)- Providing hands-on STEAM tools to help educators and students thrive.

The American Cancer Society - Leading the fight to end cancer through research, advocacy, and patient support.

The City Eats - Feeding the unhoused and low-income communities with compassion and consistency.

We invite all fans to join us not only in cheering on the Panthers but also in standing with the causes that uplift our community.Together, we can make a difference-one game, one act of service, one community at a time.

Get your tickets now for Panthers Give Back: Community Night through Ticketmaster and help us show that when the Bay comes together, there's nothing we can't tackle.







