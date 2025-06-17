2025 Youth Camp Recap

June 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard hosted their 2025 Youth Camp on Saturday, June 14. It was the morning after a dominating performance from the home team. Campers saw the Blizzard put up 75 points and secure their eighth win of the season the night before. Then, in one short sleep, young athletes gathered at the Resch Center once more to take Freeze Field and put their skills to the test.

The morning began with registration and, of course, thank-yous to the parents. Aurora BayCare brought their staff to help with a football combine. The staff is the same as what the Blizzard players work with to better themselves during the season, so these campers were learning from professionals in athletic training! While the young athletes would be busy there, parents were welcome to the all-new Parent Lounge.

The Parent Lounge had Blizzard partners Thrivent, Build Your Base, the Wisconsin Beef Council, and MOO'V Real Milk in attendance. Each group had helpful information for families of young people on sports journeys. In addition, the Lounge had a protein-rich nacho bar and TV to watch the camp!

On the field, Blizzard staff, as well as coaches from FRC Youth Football and Howard Suamico Flag Football, recorded results from the pro-agility test, 10-yard sprint, 20-yard sprint, broad jump, and Isometric Mid-Thigh Pull strength test. With constructive tips from Aurora BayCare, many saw improvement when given a chance to try the drill again!

As the drills finished, Blizzard players and coaches took the field. Green Bay Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson thanked the campers for attending and began introducing the players. Among them were TJ Davis, Bo Johnson, Jaylen Johnson, Khadere Kounta, Zane Lewis, Tramond Lofton, Momodou Mbye, Max Meylor, Jake Parks, Lowell Patron Jr., Kevin Ransom, and Rod Williams. Each recounted fond memories of their time in youth sports as they introduced themselves.

With introductions out of the way, it was time to get back to work. The Blizzard players became Youth Camp Coaches and set up football-specific drills and games for the athletes. This time, campers rotated through a set of lineman drills, 1-on-1 receiving and defending drills, passing drills, and even a pickup game of football. The group was competitive yet friendly, helping push each other to be better.

While the camp was winding down, each attendee received a gift and time to get autographs and pictures with the Blizzard players. Parents returned to the field and were met with smiles from their campers. The Blizzard players and prospective athletes said their goodbyes in hopes of seeing each other again at the Resch Center for Green Bay's next home game (July 18: Christmas in July).

Thank you to everyone who attended the camp! We must also thank the partners in attendance: Aurora BayCare, Thrivent, Build Your Base, the Wisconsin Beef Council, and MOO'V Real Milk. And, of course, thank you to the Resch Center for helping us host the event.







