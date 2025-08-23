Championship Preview: Vegas Knight Hawks vs Green Bay Blizzard

Published on August 22, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Two first-timers meet in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, August 23rd, each hoping to lay claim to their first league championship in their respective franchise's history. The Western Conference champion Vegas Knight Hawks and Eastern Conference champion Green Bay Blizzard bring identical 12-6 records into this title bout.

The Blizzard finished the regular season at 10-6, good enough for the #2 seed in the IFL's Eastern Conference. Green Bay's regular season was highlighted by a 7-1 home record, a series sweep of the Iowa Barnstormers, and three games where the offense scored 70+ points. The Blizzard hosted the Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the IFL playoffs and dispatched them with ease, 58-26.

The Eastern Conference Championship saw two long-time rivals battle for the fourth time in 2025. Quad City and Green Bay went back and forth nearly the entire game until the Blizzard built a 13-point lead (69-56) with just under three minutes remaining. The Steamwheelers were quick to close that lead to five, less than a minute later. Up 69-64, the Blizzard offense stalled on their next drive and missed a field goal attempt. Quad City had the ball and momentum at the One-Minute Warning, but a holding call in the End Zone gave Green Bay a 71-64 cushion that they were able to ride out to victory after a failed Onside Kick attempt by the Steamwheelers.

Similarly, the Knight Hawks finished the regular season with a 10-6 record, good enough to claim the #4 seed in the Western Conference once tie-breakers between Vegas, San Diego (10-6), and Arizona (10-6) were considered. Vegas swept Northern Arizona in three matchups and defeated the formidable Arizona Rattlers in both regular-season games. The Knight Hawks played spoiler in San Jose, defeating the 13-3 Bay Area Panthers 36-31 in the first round of the playoffs.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the #4-seed Knight Hawks hosted the #3-seed San Diego Strike Force but served as the visiting team in the Western Conference Championship. Another slugfest would need overtime to decide the outcome. San Diego possessed the ball first, but Vegas forced a turnover on downs. On their first possession in overtime, the Knight Hawks would run to paydirt on four plays, capped by a Ja'Rome Johnson one-yard touchdown run, and punch their ticket to Tucson, defeating the Strike Force 74-68.

Green Bay's top-ranked offense rolls into the desert boasting 1st-Team All-IFL QB Max Meylor, two 2nd-Team All-IFL Offensive Linemen (Andrew Carter, Jake Parks), and a 2nd-Team and All-Rookie IFL WR in TJ Davis. The entire group is led by Offensive Coordinator Matt Behrendt, who was recently named the IFL's Assistant Coach of the Year. The Blizzard are also dynamic on special teams and feature 1st Team All-IFL Kicker Andrew Mevis. Historically, Green Bay's defense is stout and is not without dynamic playmakers this year, including All-Rookie DL Allen Henry and Week 9 IFL Defensive Player of the Week LB Andre White. The Blizzard defense also has championship experience on its side in DL Tramond Lofton. Lofton, an early-season addition, was the 2023 IFL Defensive Player of the Year and won an IFL championship in 2022 while with Northern Arizona.

Vegas also brings a dynamic offense to the IFL National Championship game, led by quarterbacks Jayden De Laura and Ja'Rome Johnson. De Laura has been the go-to recently, but Johnson, the 2024 IFL MVP, is also an athletic threat, particularly in the run game. 1st Team All-IFL WR Quentin Randolph is a trusted target of both quarterbacks, and Antonio Wimbish is dangerous both out of the backfield and in the return game. He was recognized as both a 1st Team All-IFL RB and 1st Team All-IFL KR. Does Andrew Mevis dare kick to Wimbish, or will it be a Deuce-fest on Saturday? The Knight Hawk defense has plenty of difference-makers as well, including 2nd Team All-IFL DB James Caesar, Week 19 IFL Defensive Player of the Week DB Bryce Hampton, and long-time IFL vet and 2nd Team All-IFL DL Claude Davis.

Saturday's game will be just the second time that these two franchises have battled, as Vegas was an IFL expansion team in 2022. In April of that year, the Blizzard defeated the Knight Hawks 34-25 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Written By: Ryan Napralla







Indoor Football League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.