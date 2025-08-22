Max Meylor Named 2025 IFL Most Valuable Player

Meylor was the league's standard-bearer all season, delivering a near-flawless campaign that showcased efficiency, explosiveness, and leadership. Through the air, he completed 234 of 376 passes (62.2%) for 2,850 yards and 65 touchdowns, with only nine interceptions. But he wasn't just deadly with his arm - he was unstoppable on the ground, adding 743 rushing yards and a league-leading 26 rushing touchdowns. Meylor accounted for 91 total touchdowns, no quarterback in the IFL combined that level of production in both phases.

Every week, Meylor produced MVP-caliber moments - threading tight-window throws, extending plays with his legs, and turning critical drives into touchdowns. His steady brilliance kept Green Bay among the league's elite, finishing with a 10-6 record and securing the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed.

In a league filled with offensive firepower, Meylor stood tallest. He wasn't just the most valuable player on his team - he was the face of the IFL's 2025 season, leading from the front and setting the gold standard for quarterback play.







